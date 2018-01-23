Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Activated off IR
Pesce (upper body) was taken off injured reserve Tuesday and will suit up against Pittsburgh.
Pesce returns to the lineup following a five-game absence due to his upper-body malady. The blueliner is still searching for his first goal of the season, having notched nine assists and 43 shots in 39 contests. Klas Dahlbeck figures to be the odd man out and will watch from the press box.
