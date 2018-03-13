Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Adds helper in loss to Rangers
Pesce recorded his fourth assist in six games during Monday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Pesce may have just 19 points on the season, but 10 of those points have come in the past 19 games. That's about a 40-point pace, or double his production from last season. Keep this in mind if your fantasy squad needs some blue line help down the stretch.
