Pesce recorded his fourth assist in six games during Monday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Pesce may have just 19 points on the season, but 10 of those points have come in the past 19 games. That's about a 40-point pace, or double his production from last season. Keep this in mind if your fantasy squad needs some blue line help down the stretch.

