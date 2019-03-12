Pesce picked up an assist in a 3-0 win over the Avalanche on Monday.

Pesce has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games, accumulating a goal and six helpers in that span. He's also recorded a plus-7 rating in those games. Pesce has a career-high 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 60 games this season.

