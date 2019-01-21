Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Adds to assist total Sunday
Pesce notched an assist along with a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.
Now with just 11 points in 39 games this season, Pesce is on track for another 20-point campaign. That may not garner him much fantasy attention in most standard leagues, but keep in mind Pesce's true value to the Canes lies in his defensive prowess -- he ranks second on the team in plus-minus (+14) and blocked shots (77), proving that he excels in keeping the puck out of his own net. If your league counts the aforementioned secondary stat categories, Pesce may be able to help you.
