Pesce notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Pesce had the secondary helper on Jesper Fast's goal with 29 seconds left in the contest. That tally stood as the game-winner. Pesce has four assists in his last six games. The 26-year-old rearguard is up to 18 points in 35 games, matching his output from 61 appearances last year. A solid defense, Pesce has added a plus-5 rating, 47 blocked shots and 58 shots on net in 2020-21.