Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Back in action Friday
Pesce (undisclosed) will play in Friday's game versus the Sharks.
Pesce didn't miss a game with his mystery injury, so he'll return to the team's bottom pairing. The 23-year-old is averaging 19:49 of ice time per game and has notched three points in nine games while blocking 17 shots as well.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Cleared for contact•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Two-game point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Stellar own-zone performance•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: May carve out prime spot this season•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Decides against surgery•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Opting for shoulder surgery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.