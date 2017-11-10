Pesce (concussion) will return to the lineup Friday night against the Blue Jackets, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Carolina won just once in the three games that Pesce missed, and there's no doubt that he'll make a positive difference upon reprising his top-pairing lineup spot with Jaccob Slavin. Don't expect offensive miracles -- he's only recorded one assist through 10 games this season -- but Pesce's a proficient shot-blocker deployed on the penalty kill.