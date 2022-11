Pesce snapped a 12-game pointless drought with a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Pesce has managed between 25 to 29 points in three of the past four seasons, however given his current pace (4 points in 21 games), he'll need to go on a serious run to have any chance of posting similar numbers this year. He's still seeing significant minutes with an average TOI of 22:23, including 1:43 on the second power-play unit, so don't count him out just yet.