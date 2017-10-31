Pesce was being looked at by trainers after taking a puck up high at Tuesday's practice, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Coach Bill Peters told reporters that Pesce "told me he was fine. He wasn't leaking any oil," which is certainly good news for fantasy owners. Barring an unforeseen setback, the blueliner sounds like he will be ready to play against Colorado on Thursday. In the event something more serious occurred, Pesce would likely be replaced in the game-day lineup by Klas Dahlbeck.