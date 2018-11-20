Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Can't finish practice Tuesday
Pesce (lower body) was forced to leave Tuesday's practice session early due to his lingering injury, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Considering he was unable to be a full participant at practice, Pesce almost certainly won't be in action versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't provide a specific timeline on the blueliner's progress, so fantasy owners will need to take a wait and see approach. The New York native was stuck in a 12-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt and figures to miss his fourth straight outing.
