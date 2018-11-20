Pesce (lower body) was forced to leave Tuesday's practice session early due to his lingering injury, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Considering he was unable to be a full participant at practice, Pesce almost certainly won't be in action versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't provide a specific timeline on the blueliner's progress, so fantasy owners will need to take a wait and see approach. The New York native was stuck in a 12-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt and figures to miss his fourth straight outing.