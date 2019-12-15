Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Chips in helper
Pesce snapped a nine-game pointless streak with an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Flames.
Pesce now has just 10 points in 33 games, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise since his main area of responsibility continues to be taking care of business in his own end. He is also called on to kill a lot of penalties, as evidenced by his shorthanded TOI of 3:07, currently highest on the team. Still, for a guy who isn't expected to score much, he should still finish the season somewhere in the 20-25 point range, giving him modest fantasy value in deeper formats.
