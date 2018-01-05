Pesce recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating through 22:30 of ice time during Thursday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.

The 23-year-old defenseman has yet to mark the goal column and has just nine assists for the campaign, so there aren't many fantasy settings where he's a viable option. However, Pesce's real-world value can't be understated. He entered Thursday's game with a 54.1 Corsi For percentage and typically matches up against the opposition's best players.