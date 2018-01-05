Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Chips in two helpers in win
Pesce recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating through 22:30 of ice time during Thursday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.
The 23-year-old defenseman has yet to mark the goal column and has just nine assists for the campaign, so there aren't many fantasy settings where he's a viable option. However, Pesce's real-world value can't be understated. He entered Thursday's game with a 54.1 Corsi For percentage and typically matches up against the opposition's best players.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Notches helper in win over Habs•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Few opportunities to contribute offensively•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Back in tow•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Not cleared from concussion yet•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Ruled out at least next two games•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Injury revealed as concussion•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...