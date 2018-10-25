Pesce -- who was sporting a non-contact sweater Wednesday -- was back absorbing contest at Thursday's practice session, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

It's unclear what, if any, impact this will have on Pesce availability against the Sharks on Friday, but if he is unable to suit up, the team will need to promote a player from the minors or play with just five defensemen -- which would be a very unorthodox approach. Even if the New York native is healthy, the Hurricanes don't have an emergency depth blueliner and may look to bring somebody up anyway.