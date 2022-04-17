Pesce registered his 19th assist -- and 26th point -- of the season in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Colorado.
Pesce could hit the 30-point mark this season with a strong push down the stretch. Not bad for a guy who doesn't see any real power-play time. Pesce's not an elite fantasy option by any stretch, but he's a dependable mid-tier d-man option in most formats.
