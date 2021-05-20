Pesce notched an assist, five blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators in Game 2.

Pesce helped out on a Sebastian Aho empty-net goal in the third period. Beyond that, Pesce was his usual steady self on defense to lead the team with five blocks. He briefly went to the locker room during the first period, but it didn't stop him from leading the Hurricanes with 28:01 of ice time. The 26-year-old has three helpers, seven hits, seven blocks and a plus-3 rating through two playoff contests.