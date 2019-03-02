Pesce earned two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Pesce assisted the Hurricanes' first goal, setting up Justin Williams, and then helped to ice the victory with the feed to Andrei Svechnikov for the empty-net goal. Pesce has five goals and 18 points this season, skating in 55 contests. His pair of blocked shots put him at 101 for the season, the third time he's eclipsed the century mark in that category in his four-year career. With a plus-25 rating, he can provide some sneaky value from the blue line in deeper formats.