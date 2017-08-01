Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Commands long-term extension
Pesce agreed to a six-year, $24.15 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Lauded for his two-way game, Pesce added 20 points last season, plus he and defensive partner Jaccob Slavin accounted for a franchise-best plus-23 rating. Still, even with the impressive display of a 200-foot-game among those top-pairing blueliners, Carolina finished with a minus-21 goal differential in 2016-17 -- suggesting that there's still room for growth. As a result, Pesce makes for a rather sneaky selection in fantasy drafts ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Collects two assists in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Defensive role results in modest fantasy value•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Ready to go Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Game-time call Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Will play Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Game-time call•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...