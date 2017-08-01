Pesce agreed to a six-year, $24.15 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Lauded for his two-way game, Pesce added 20 points last season, plus he and defensive partner Jaccob Slavin accounted for a franchise-best plus-23 rating. Still, even with the impressive display of a 200-foot-game among those top-pairing blueliners, Carolina finished with a minus-21 goal differential in 2016-17 -- suggesting that there's still room for growth. As a result, Pesce makes for a rather sneaky selection in fantasy drafts ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

