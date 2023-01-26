Pesce registered two assists in a 3-2 overtime win against Dallas on Wednesday.
Pesce has four goals and 20 points in 47 games this season. He had been scoreless over his previous three games. This is Pesce's third straight season with at least 20 points. The 28-year-old finished 2021-22 with seven goals and 28 points in 70 contests.
