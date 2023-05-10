Pesce provided a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over New Jersey in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Pesce was responsible for the primary helper on Martin Necas' goal early in the second period and then scored himself just 2:25 later. Pesce has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last five outings. Through 10 playoff appearances this year, he has two markers and six points.

