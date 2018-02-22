Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Contributing offensively in recent weeks
Pesce has five points over his last six games, along with nine shots on goal, five hits and eight blocked shots.
Pesce has looked re-energized over the past few weeks, ever since returning from a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury in late January. It's worth noting that roughly half of his offensive production this season (six of 15 points) has come in the last 13 games. This still only gives him modest fantasy value in most formats, especially since he doesn't see any time on the power play, but if you're looking for a guy who regularly sees 20 minutes of ice time per night, Pesce's not a bad play right now.
