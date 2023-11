Pesce (lower body) has been practicing and will be a game-time decision in Florida on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Pesce was injured Oct. 19 in Seattle and had surgery five days later. The prognosis after surgery was a 2-4 week absence and Pesce is currently within that window. The defenseman has a goal and an assist in five games this season. Stay tuned.