Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Dealing with shoulder issue
Pesce is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a shoulder injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
In the immediate aftermath of Pesce's injury, coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters the team was not expecting it to be a short-term absence and doubled down on that stance Monday. The Hurricanes were already expected to be in the market for a blueliner, though injuries to Petr Mrazek (concussion) and James Reimer (lower body) could complicate matters for general manager Don Waddell.
