Pesce (shoulder) won't need surgery after all, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

It's still expected that Pesce will miss the remainder of the season, but he must've had a second opinion to change his mind about surgery. Either way, fantasy owners can safely drop Pesce at this time. He had a pretty good season based on 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) and 101 blocked shots through 65 games, but Pesce isn't a household name and shouldn't be anything more than a late-round draft pick in virtual leagues this fall.