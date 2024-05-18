Pesce (lower leg) had been dealing with a fractured fibula near his ankle, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Pesce missed the final nine games of Carolina's post-season run, including the entire series against the Rangers, after suffering the injury in Game 2 of the opening round versus the Islanders. Pesce had three goals, 10 points and a plus-10 rating in 70 regular-season games this year. The 29-year-old blueliner is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- if healthy, Pesce should be one of the top names available.