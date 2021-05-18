Pesce notched two assists, three shots on goal, five hits, a plus-3 rating and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Pesce did just about everything beyond scoring a goal of his own. He set up the Hurricanes' first two tallies, scored by Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal. The 26-year-old Pesce worked in a top-four role in the regular season and produced 25 points in 55 games. He'll likely feature in a similar capacity in the postseason, although he may need to focus more on defense against sterner competition.