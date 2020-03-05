Pesce has undergone surgery on his injured right shoulder and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 months.

This news won't impact many fantasy lineups, but it represents a huge blow to the Hurricanes, as Pesce has been a fantastic top-four option for Carolina throughout the campaign, picking up 18 points and a plus-7 rating while averaging 21:53 of ice time in 61 games. The 25-year-old blueliner will now shift his focus to healing up in time for training camp in September.