Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Done for the year
Pesce has undergone surgery on his injured right shoulder and will be sidelined for 4-to-6 months.
This news won't impact many fantasy lineups, but it represents a huge blow to the Hurricanes, as Pesce has been a fantastic top-four option for Carolina throughout the campaign, picking up 18 points and a plus-7 rating while averaging 21:53 of ice time in 61 games. The 25-year-old blueliner will now shift his focus to healing up in time for training camp in September.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Could be out long-term•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Will not return Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Returns after stitches•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Suffers cut on hand•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.