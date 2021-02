Pesce tallied two assists with two hits and two blocks in Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Panthers.

Pesce set up Jake Bean's first career goal on the power play early in the third period, then he fired a shot on net later in the frame that was deflected into the net by Warren Foegele. Pesce is enjoying a productive 2020-21 campaign, contributing two goals and eight assists through 19 games.