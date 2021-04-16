Pesce produced an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Pesce's helper on Vincent Trocheck's second-period tally was the former's 100th career assist. The 26-year-old Pesce is in the middle of a strong campaign, with 21 points, 67 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 42 appearances. It's the third time in six seasons he's reached the 20-point mark.