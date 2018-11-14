Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Expected to practice Thursday
Pesce (lower body) is slated to be in attendance at Thursday's practice session, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The Hurricanes have a few days off before returning to action against Columbus on Saturday, which may give Pesce the time he needs to full recover from his lower-body issue. The defender is pointless in 12 straight games while averaging 19:29 of ice time.
