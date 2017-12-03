Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Few opportunities to contribute offensively
Pesce recorded failed to record a point during Saturday's 3-2 OT win against the Panthers, and finished the game with a minus-2 rating.
Pesce continues to see significant minutes for the Canes, currently third on the team in average ice time (21:24), however he still plays more of a stay-at-home role with just 49% of his shifts starting in the offensive zone. Now with just four points (all assists) through 22 games, Pesce will be hard-pressed to better the 20 points he put up in his rookie season last year. He is best confined to the bench in shallower fantasy formats.
