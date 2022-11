Pesce scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Flames.

He made it 3-2 on the power play in the third period when he wired a low wrist shot through a crowd that eluded Dan Vladar. It was Pesce's first goal of the season. He now has a point in each of his last two games, but just five (one goal, four assists) in 22 games. He'll need to pick up the pace to get close to his career mark (29 points in 2018-19).