Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Full steam at latest practice
Pesce (lower body) logged a full practice without restrictions Thursday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports. "I think he's been cleared, from what I've heard," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Now it's just a matter of getting him some reps and getting comfortable. We'll go from there."
While the bench boss stopped short of saying that Pesce would definitely be in the lineup against the Ducks on Friday evening, the defenseman is clearly closing in on his return. Expect another update once the team lifts Pesce from injured reserve.
