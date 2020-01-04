Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Garners assist in loss
Pesce notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Pesce has found a groove on offense with a goal and three helpers in his last five outings. The defenseman has only 14 points in 41 games this season, but he's added 76 shots and 63 blocked shots as well to round out his stat line.
