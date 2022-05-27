Pesce posted an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Pesce helped out on an Andrei Svechnikov tally in the third period. The assist ended a seven-game point drought for Pesce, who has been limited to solid defense for much of the second round. The blueliner has three points, 20 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 12 playoff outings.