Pesce picked up an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Pesce had the secondary helper on Brock McGinn's third-period goal. Offense hasn't come easy for Pesce, who has three assists, 15 shots on goal and nine blocked shots through eight contests. The 26-year-old defenseman usually doesn't provide many points, making him viable in deeper fantasy formats only.