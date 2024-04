Pesce logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Pesce sat out two of the Hurricanes' last three regular-season games amid a run of one helper over 17 contests. The 29-year-old got off the schneid with an assist on Martin Necas' empty-netter. This was Pesce's worst scoring year as an NHLer with just 13 points over 70 appearances, but he remains defensively stable and in a top-four role to begin the playoffs.