Pesce collected an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Pesce went without a point in his previous seven games, but the Hurricanes managed to win six times amid his slump. The second-pairing blueliner has compiled four goals, 18 assists and 78 blocked shots to complement a plus-12 rating through 58 games. While Pesce certainly isn't carrying fantasy teams on his own, he sees the ice often (22:24 of average ice time) and is relied upon for special teams production.
