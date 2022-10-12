Pesce (lower body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Columbus.
Pesce was dealing with a lower-body injury towards the end of training camp, but he was always expected to be ready for Opening Night. The 27-year-old American is expected to skate on the second pairing and the second power-play unit against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
