Pesce underwent surgery Tuesday due to his lower-body injury, and the Hurricanes announced Wednesday that he's expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

Pesce's timetable sounded worse when coach Rod Brind'Amour told Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal on Wednesday that the 28-year-old defenseman's timetable was "way more" than week-to-week. Now it seems Pesce might return in mid-November if his recovery goes well. In the meantime, Jalen Chatfield is likely to play regularly, and Tony DeAngelo might serve in an expanded role.