Per Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis, Pesce (upper body) will be placed on injured reserve, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The severity of Pesce's ailment remains unclear, but he'll miss Carolina's next two games at a minimum. He'll be eligible to return to action following his team's upcoming bye week, so the Hurricanes should release another update on his status ahead of their matchup with Detroit on Jan. 20.