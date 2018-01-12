Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Headed to injured reserve
Per Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis, Pesce (upper body) will be placed on injured reserve, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The severity of Pesce's ailment remains unclear, but he'll miss Carolina's next two games at a minimum. He'll be eligible to return to action following his team's upcoming bye week, so the Hurricanes should release another update on his status ahead of their matchup with Detroit on Jan. 20.
