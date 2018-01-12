Per Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis, Pesce (upper body) will be placed on injured reserve, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The severity of Pesce's ailment remains unclear, but he'll miss Carolina's next two games at a minimum. He'll be eligible to return to action following his team's upcoming bye week, so the Hurricanes should release another update on his status ahead of their matchup with Detroit on Jan. 20.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories