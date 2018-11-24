Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Heads to IR
Pesce (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Pesce had been day-to-day for a while, as he missed five games prior to being put on IR. In a corresponding move, the Hurricanes called up Trevor Carrick, who will join the team prior to their game with the Islanders on Saturday.
