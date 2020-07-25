Pesce (shoulder) won't fly to Toronto with his teammates Sunday, but the Hurricanes are leaving a spot open for the blueliner on their playoff roster, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Pesce, who's recovering from shoulder surgery, isn't expected to be cleared for contact until the end of August, so Carolina will need to make a deep run in the playoffs in order for him to have a chance to return this year. The 25-year-old blueliner notched 18 points in 61 games during the regular season.