According to Hurricanes coach Bill Peters, Pesce is dealing with a concussion, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Pesce sustained the injury in practice Tuesday, when he was hit with the puck. The Hurricanes have yet to release an official timeline for Pesce's return, but given the complex nature of concussions, we wouldn't be the least bit surprised if he missed at least Thursday's road game against the Avalanche. After all, he needs to pass through the concussion protocol and the associated baseline tests before getting the go-ahead to play again. Klas Dahlbeck is the presumed fill-in option at right defense for the 'Canes.