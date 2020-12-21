Canes general manager Don Waddell told reporters the team didn't have any injury problems, indicating Pesce is cleared for training camp, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Pesce sustained his shoulder injury in late-February and was never able to get back onto the ice before the Canes were eliminated from the playoffs. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old defenseman registered four goals on 104 shots and 14 assists in 61 appearances and should be able to produce at a similar rate in 2020-21.