Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Lights lamp in win
Pesce scored a goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
Pesce opened the scoring just 1:14 into regulation off a pass from Brock McGinn. The 24-year-old blueliner isn't known for his goal-scoring prowess with no more than seven goals in each of the last four seasons, and he normally earns his keep in the defensive zone. Pesce blocked 131 shots last year, and he already has 10 blocked shots through three contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Three assists in second round•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Sparks Game 7 comeback•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Nabs helper to knot series•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Stellar outing versus Wild•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Adds late apple•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Registers two more helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.