Pesce scored a goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Pesce opened the scoring just 1:14 into regulation off a pass from Brock McGinn. The 24-year-old blueliner isn't known for his goal-scoring prowess with no more than seven goals in each of the last four seasons, and he normally earns his keep in the defensive zone. Pesce blocked 131 shots last year, and he already has 10 blocked shots through three contests.