Pesce (lower body) isn't expected to return before the end of Carolina's first-round series against the Islanders, according to Chip Alexander and Luke DeCock of The New & Observer on Wednesday.

Pesce sustained the injury during Monday's 5-3 win over New York. He had three goals, 13 points, 107 shots, 25 hits and 113 blocks in 70 regular-season contests. Tony DeAngelo is projected to draw into the lineup for Game 3 on Thursday due to Pesce's absence.