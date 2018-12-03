Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Likely to play Wednesday
Pesce (lower body) practiced with the team Monday and is expected back in the lineup Wednesday against San Jose, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Pesce last played Nov. 10, but the 24-year-old American's return appears imminent. Mind you, even when healthy, Pesce offers little in terms of point production and fantasy value. On the season, the young blueliner has managed a total of three points in 17 games.
