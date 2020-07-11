According to general manager Don Waddel, Pesce (shoulder) probably won't be cleared for contact until the end of August, which means the 25-year-old blueliner likely won't be available for the playoffs, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

There was a slight chance that Pesce would be able to return for postseason play after undergoing shoulder surgery in March, but it appears as though Carolina is leaning toward playing it safe with the American blueliner. Although the Hurricanes are extremely deep at defense, they'll still undoubtedly be affected by Pesce's absence. The 25-year-old blueliner notched 18 points while averaging nearly 22 minutes of ice time per contest in 61 games during the regular season, and he was also one of Carolina's most important penalty killers, averaging 3:16 of ice time per contest while a man down this year.