Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Logs 18:43 of ice in return
Pesce recorded a shot and two hits through 18:43 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Carolina.
The third-year defenseman had missed the past five games with an upper-body injury, but he settled back into his typical pairing with Jaccob Slavin against Pittsburgh and logged close to his usual workload. Pesce has just nine assists through 40 games for the season, and he's usually deployed in a defensive role to match up against the opposition's top players. As a result, his fantasy value is limited.
