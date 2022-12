Pesce put up an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Pesce helped out on an Andrei Svechnikov goal in the third period. It continued a recent surge of offense for Pesce, who has two goals and three assists in his last five games. the 28-year-old blueliner is up to eight points, 44 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 25 contests overall as a mainly defensive presence in the Hurricanes' top four.